Super League set to increase number of marquee players instead of increasing salary cap

SUPER LEAGUE is set to increase the number of marquee players.

That’s according to Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells who revealed that, on May 10th, there is set to be massive amendment to the current marquee player rule.

At present, Super League clubs can only have two marquee players in a bid to stop the best talent leaving for the NRL, allowing clubs to only pay these marquee stars a contract worth £150,000 on the salary cap – or £75,000 if they are club trained.

Now, Wells is purporting that will be increased to three with one at least reserved for a domestic or federation player in “a clear move to retain top English talent without directly increasing salary cap.”

All Super League clubs are required to submit half year and full year returns evidencing all payments made to players.