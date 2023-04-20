Wigan Warriors forward reportedly being eyed up by Super League rivals

A Wigan Warriors forward is reportedly being eyed up by a Super League rival, according to Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells.

That forward is Brad Singleton, with Salford Red Devils looking to persuade the 30-year-old to move across Lancashire according to Wells who was live on Sky Sports last night as St Helens took on Warrington Wolves.

The Cumbrian native began his career at Leeds Rhinos, registering almost 200 appearances before a spell with the Toronto Wolfpack in 2020.

However, following the Canadian club’s demise, Wigan snapped up Singleton on a short-term deal before the prop impressed enough to be given a longer-term deal.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have lost the likes of Alex Gerrard and Adam Sidlow to injury so far this season, highlighting the lack of depth that Paul Rowley’s side has in the pack.

Bringing in veteran forward Singleton would certainly in that respect as well as bringing a whole host of experience and a winning mentality to the Salford Stadium.