Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin calls for Catalans Dragons to have greater power in Super League

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has called for Catalans Dragons to have greater power in Super League, slamming the bureaucracy and politics involved.

The Dragons, who were present at the original IMG meeting last month as well as the vote at the John Smith’s Stadium earlier this season, are not able to vote on the Rugby League Council because they come under the jurisdiction of the French Federation Rugby League.

However, Wilkin wants to see Catalans given a vote.

“The interesting thing is Catalans don’t get a vote which I find remarkable,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict podcast. That needs to change.

“It’s strange that they’re not a member of the Rugby League Council. If they’re a valuable and visible part of our sport then they should be involved in the decision-making.

“We shouldn’t be having a vote without Catalans involved – they’re one of the best clubs in the competition.

“Let them have their say, but forget the bureaucracy and the politics, get them in and let them have a vote.”

Like Catalans, Toulouse Olympique are unable to vote but both clubs would have supported the IMG plans, League Express understands.