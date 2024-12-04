Super League side set to arrange Paris fixture for 2026

CATALANS DRAGONS are set to arrange a Super League fixture in Paris for 2026.

That’s according to Catalans owner Bernard Guasch who, in the French publication, L’Independant, revealed that he had held talks with officials in the capital last week about potentially moving a Super League game to the Stade Jean-Bouin.

That’s down to the fact that the Stade Gilbert Brutus will be at a reduced capacity during the 2026 season, with the Guasch-Laborde stand being demolished and rebuilt.

The Dragons will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025 with a number of celebrations planned.

But, a game in Paris, for the first time since the late 1990s when the ill-fated experiment with Paris St-Germain drew its final breath.

Guasch told L’Independant: “We were in Paris last week to meet partners, communities and visit Jean-Bouin. It would be a great event to play a Super League match in Paris, and the file needs to be finalized. The Super League is following the project closely.”

The Stade Jean-Bouin is located across the street from the much larger Parc des Princes, and is used mostly for rugby union with a capacity of just under 20,000 spectators.

It is also used for American football and association football matches and is the home stadium of Stade Français, Paris Musketeers and FC Versailles.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast