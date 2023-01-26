Super League side set to sign centre ahead of new season

MOST Super League clubs have finished their recruitment for the 2023 Super League season with all eyes now firmly fixed on retention.

However, for the Catalans Dragons, that isn’t true considering the fact that they still have two quota spots left to fill following the departures of Dean Whare, Samisoni Langi and Josh Drinkwater to name a few.

In recent weeks and months, the French club has been linked to the likes of Joey Leilua and Dylan Napa, but now they are set to finally swoop for a new centre.

French publication L’Independant has reported that the Dragons are set to sign a new centre from Down Under within the next ten days.

Who that might be yet isn’t certain but head coach Steve McNamara has been trying to bolster his Catalans squad in a bid to rejuvenate the French side for the season ahead.

The Dragons ended the 2022 season on a disappointing note, falling at the first hurdle to the Leeds Rhinos in the play-offs and McNamara will be aiming much higher in 2023.