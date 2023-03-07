Super League stadium set to be bought by council and given five-year lease to rugby union side

IT’S a massive new development in the future of Super League and rugby union venue AJ Bell Stadium, but the council is now set to buy the ground.

That’s according to rugby union publication The Rugby Paper, but in a twist for the Salford Red Devils, rugby union side Sale Sharks will be handed a five-year lease.

At the same, the Sharks will have a three-year option to buy the AJ Bell Stadium in a bid to enhance their revenue streams.

Meanwhile, things have been whirring behind the scenes in terms of a potential takeover at the Red Devils, with local businessman Sebastien Gerrard outlining his interest previously on social media.

Gerrard looked to try to bid to take over the AJ Bell Stadium, but Salford director of rugby Ian Blease explained to League Express that he wasn’t the number one choice.

“Seb has been informed by the council that he isn’t the preferred bidder because the council are purchasing it themselves now which I think is a great idea,” Blease told League Express.

“I’ve known Seb for a while so we will see what happens. Will he help us? I don’t know yet but I hope at some stage he will come and help us but you never know.”

Salford had previously mooted a move to Salford City FC’s Moor Lane, but that was deemed impractical by chairman Paul King.

“We have a much better chance of getting a Grade A at AJ Bell, than at Moor Lane,” King told League Express.

“We could never overcome the parking issue. The investment needed in Moor Lane was too much, particularly in relation to floodlighting and other areas.

“We came to the conclusion that, from a return on investment viewpoint, we couldn’t justify the move.”

What happens now, however, remains to be seen.