BBC Sport to show interesting Challenge Cup Third Round tie as all fixtures now made public

The RFL has confirmed full details for all the Challenge Cup Third Round ties.

BBC Sport will cover the Third Round tie between two sets of Crusaders – Thatto Heath and North Wales – on Sunday 12 March.

Seven will be played on Saturday March 11, including the meeting of Wests Warriors and Widnes Vikings which has been switched to the DCBL Stadium in Widnes at the request of the Southern Conference League champions.

The remaining nine will be played on Sunday March 12, with the BBC’s Thatto versus North Wales tie being followed at 3PM by Featherstone Rovers versus Halifax Panthers live on TheSportsman.com’s dedicated Rugby League Youtube channel.

The draws for the Fourth and Fifth Rounds will be held the following Wednesday, March 15, at Millom RLFC, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary and thought to be the world’s oldest amateur Rugby League club.

Saturday March 11

Westgate Common v Hunslet ARLFC (1.30pm)

Leigh Miners Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield (2pm)

Orrell St James v Midlands Hurricanes (2pm)

Siddal v Sheffield Eagles (2.30pm)

Stanningley v Newcastle Thunder (2.30pm)

London Broncos v Whitehaven (3pm)

Wests Warriors v Widnes Vikings (at DCBL Stadium, Widnes – 3pm)

Sunday March 12

Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders (1230pm – live on BBC Sport)

Batley Bulldogs v Wath Brow Hornets (2pm)

Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets (2pm)

Barrow Raiders v Swinton Lions (3pm)

Bradford Bulls v York Acorn (3pm)

Doncaster v Workington Town (3pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers (3pm – live on TheSportsman.com)

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars (3pm)

York Knights v West Bowling (3pm)