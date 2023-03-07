Ryan Hall hints at future as Hull KR contract enters final year

HULL KR star Ryan Hall seems to have been around forever.

A six-time Super League Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos, Hall joined the Sydney Roosters for two seasons in 2019 before returning to the UK with Hull KR ahead of the 2021 season.

Since then, the blockbusting winger has dispelled any claims that he is winding down, impressing out wide for the Robins as well as for England, particularly in the recent Rugby League World Cup.

As a result, Hall has no plans to retire just yet as he enters into the final year of his Robins’ contract.

“I feel like I’m 18, apart from my ribs but I’ll keep playing rugby league until my body tells me to stop. I’ve just featured in the World Cup at 34 which not many people can say they’ve done. My body feels good,” Hall said.

“I’ve got no idea (how many years I’ve got left), I’m taking it year by year but if I’m in a good place then I will continue playing.

“We have to get to the end of 2023 first. Like I’ve said, If me and my body are still in a good place, I’ll carry on doing what I love.”

Under Willie Peters, Rovers look fitter than ever and Hall has explained that this all comes from an intense pre-season.

“It’s been a tough pre-season but that’s what we needed as a team,” Hall continued.

“You can’t have a good season if you don’t have a good pre-season. I’m glad we’ve ticked off that box but having a good pre-season then doesn’t mean you will have a good season automatically.

“We’ve set ourselves on the right path by doing what we did in November, December and January.”

KR go up against Warrington Wolves on Friday in a bid to recover from their surprise 30-25 loss at home to the Leigh Leopards last Friday night.