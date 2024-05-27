Super League Team of the Week: Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Leeds simply couldn’t handle Jack Welsby on Friday night with the fullback scoring twice and carving the Rhinos up at every opportunity.

2. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

One of Leigh’s most potent attacking weapons continues to provide returns.

3. Jack Broadbent – Hull KR

He has fit in at Hull KR like a hand in a glove, and Jack Broadbent was superb against London, scoring two tries.

4. Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors

Scored a try and kicked five goals in the win over Salford.

5. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Josh Thewlis was brilliant for Warrington in their win at Catalans on Saturday.

6. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

Another stellar performance from the Warrington halfback against Catalans.

7. Rowan Milnes – Castleford Tigers

Controlled Castleford’s game beautifully against Hull FC on Friday night.

8. Sione Mata’utia – St Helens

Named at prop, Sione Mata’utia was brilliant against Leeds, scoring a try and being a constant threat down the middle.

9. Liam Horne – Castleford Tigers

Liam Horne played the full 80 minutes against Hull despite suffering from illness – and he was superb.

10. Luke Thompson – Wigan Warriors

Luke Thompson was brilliant in the middle once more for Wigan.

11. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Another mega performance from Junior Nsemba against Salford.

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves

What a find Lachlan Fitzgibbon has been for Warrington.

13. James Bell – St Helens

James Bell’s stock continues to rise and he enjoyed a stellar display against Leeds.

Substitutes

14. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Ran the show from number nine against Huddersfield.

15. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Registered 26 points for Hull KR in their demolition of London.

16. Peta Hiku – Hull KR

Ran riot against London.

17. Sylvester Namo – Castleford Tigers

Impressed greatly with a number of bulldozing runs.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast