Super League Round 12 Attendances: St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Castleford Tigers 30-22 Hull FC
8,269 at The Jungle on Friday night
St Helens 40-10 Leeds Rhinos
11,367 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Huddersfield Giants 10-16 Leigh Leopards
4,385 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night
Catalans Dragons 8-16 Warrington Wolves
9,410 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night
Salford Red Devils 6-26 Wigan Warriors
4,087 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon
London Broncos 14-64 Hull KR
3,750 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon
