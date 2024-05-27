Super League Round 12 Attendances: St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Castleford Tigers 30-22 Hull FC

8,269 at The Jungle on Friday night

St Helens 40-10 Leeds Rhinos

11,367 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Huddersfield Giants 10-16 Leigh Leopards

4,385 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

Catalans Dragons 8-16 Warrington Wolves

9,410 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night

Salford Red Devils 6-26 Wigan Warriors

4,087 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon

London Broncos 14-64 Hull KR

3,750 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon

