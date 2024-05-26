Counting Cards: Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League clubs face a nervy disciplinary wait following yellow or red cards over the weekend?
Huddersfield Giants 10-16 Leigh Leopards
Olly Russell – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – high tackle
Ed Chamberlain – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – persistent offending
Frankie Halton – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – late tackle
Brad Dwyer – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – trip
Catalans Dragons 8-16 Warrington Wolves
Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons – yellow card – professional foul
Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves – yellow card – high tackle
