Counting Cards: Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League clubs face a nervy disciplinary wait following yellow or red cards over the weekend?

Huddersfield Giants 10-16 Leigh Leopards

Olly Russell – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – high tackle

Ed Chamberlain – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – persistent offending

Frankie Halton – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – late tackle

Brad Dwyer – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – trip

Catalans Dragons 8-16 Warrington Wolves

Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons – yellow card – professional foul

Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves – yellow card – high tackle

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast