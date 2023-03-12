Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils dominate

ROUND Four of Super League 2023 has been completed and what an entertaining weekend it was!

The round kicked off on Thursday night when Wigan Warriors hosted the Catalans Dragons. The unbeaten French side put in a worldie of a performance to go home with an 18-10 victory under their belts – their first triumph in 16 attempts at the DW Stadium.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and there were four Super League games to choose from, with the live Sky Sports game seeing Castleford Tigers travel to Huddersfield Giants. With Lee Radford no longer head coach of the Tigers, Castleford appeared rudderless as they went down 36-6 to a strong Huddersfield side still not 100%.

Elsewhere, Leigh Leopards built on their big win over Hull KR, shocking reigning Super League champions St Helens with a 20-12 scoreline. Carol Decker and T’Pau provided the entertainment at the Leigh Sports Village with Adrian Lam’s men really having china in their hand.

Hull KR hosted Warrington Wolves at Craven Park, hoping to get back on the horse against an undefeated Daryl Powell side. However, the Wolves ran out 18-10 winners to continue their reign at the top of the Super League table and make it four from four.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity faced another tough ask travelling to Headingley to go up against the Leeds Rhinos who won their first game of the year against St Helens last weekend. Trinity, however, failed to score a point for the third game running as Mark Applegarth’s men slipped to a 26-0 defeat.

On Saturday, Hull FC hosted the Salford Red Devils in what should have been a close, hard-fought game. However, Paul Rowley’s men demolished Tony Smith’s side in a shock 60-14 thrashing.

But, just which players deserve a place in the Super League Team of the Week?

1. Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils

Yet another accomplished performance from the Salford fullback in a big win over Hull.

2. David Fusitu’a – Leeds Rhinos

Endured a tough first season in Super League with Leeds in 2022 but looks to be enjoying his rugby in 2023. David Fusitu’a put in another big shift on Friday against Wakefield with a well-taken try.

3. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards

Experience will be vital for Leigh if they are to stop up and Zak Hardaker has proved his worth so far in droves. Again, the former Leeds man was crucial as the Leopards stunned champions St Helens on Friday night.

4. Nene Macdonald – Leeds Rhinos

Nene Macdonald has hit the ground running for the Rhinos since making his debut a fortnight ago. The PNG international had another stellar game against Wakefield on Friday night.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Josh Charnley seems to be winding the clock back with the Leopards as the winger rekindles his best form for Adrian Lam. Charnley again crossed the line for Leigh in their win over St Helens.

6. Brodie Croft – Salford Red Devils

What an incredible performance from halfback Brodie Croft for Salford against Hull FC on Saturday. Croft destroyed the Black and Whites here, there and everywhere.

7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Wow this man can play! Leigh have strike threats all over the field, but Lachlan Lam is arguably their biggest and the halfback had another majestic performance against St Helens.

8. Chris Hill – Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield rampaged their way through the Castleford middle on Friday night with captain Chris Hill being key to handing the Giants the momentum.

9. Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons

Against former side Wigan, Michael McIlorum enjoyed himself with a fine performance on Thursday night, winning the man of the match.

10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

What a signing Paul Vaughan has proved to be for Warrington so far. A massive performance against Hull KR encapsulated the prop’s worth to the Wolves with Vaughan grabbing his first try in primrose and blue.

11. Chris McQueen – Huddersfield Giants

A two-try haul against Castleford for Chris McQueen as the powerful second-rower had opposite number Kenny Edwards on toast.

12. Manu Ma’u – Catalans Dragons

A two-try haul from Manu Ma’u for Catalans against Wigan helped the Dragons over the line on Thursday night. But, his overall performance was also superb with some massive runs.

13. Sam Kasiano – Warrington Wolves

This Warrington pack is huge and Sam Kasiano is a major part of that. Again, on Friday against Hull KR, Kasiano often demolished his opposite number in a big performance.

Substitutes

14. Will Pryce – Huddersfield Giants

Will Pryce came off the bench following an early injury to Theo Fages and proved his devastating best against a lacklustre Castleford side.

15. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos

After another spell out with injury, Harry Newman made his first appearance of 2023 on Friday night, scoring a try and helping to shore up the injury to Ash Handley.

16. Tom Mikaele – Warrington Wolves

Some barnstorming runs from Tom Mikaele in Warrington’s win over Hull KR helped his side get on the front foot. The prop even scored a rampaging effort.

17. Tyler Dupree – Salford Red Devils

He has started 2023 like a house on fire and Tyler Dupree enjoyed another big role against Hull FC on Saturday.