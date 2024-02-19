Super League Team of the Week Round One: Hull KR, St Helens, Leeds, Huddersfield and Wigan dominate

WELL, that’s Super League Round One done and dusted and what a weekend it was.

The action kicked off – quite literally – on Thursday night when Hull FC hosted Hull KR in a ferocious derby battle. Leading 14-0 at half-time, Rovers went on to inflict a 22-0 defeat on their bitter rivals. But, it was the red cards handed to Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao – as well as sinbins to Herman Ese’ese and Matt Parcell – that became the biggest talking points as debuts for Pele and Ese’ese didn’t exactly go to plan.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were three fixtures on Friday night, starting with Leeds Rhinos’ home clash against Salford Red Devils. After trailing 14-8 at half-time, Rohan Smith’s men managed to rally to inflict a 22-16 defeat on Paul Rowley’s side as both sides were handed yellow cards throughout the contest.

Elsewhere, St Helens went up against newly-promoted London Broncos with the capital club facing a real baptism of fire against the reigning world champions. And, with Saints taking a 20-0 half-time scoreline into the sheds, they continued their dominance in the second forty minutes to run out 40-4 winners.

Last but not least on Friday night, Huddersfield Giants travelled to the Leigh Sports Village to take on the Leopards. With almost everyone tipping Adrian Lam’s side to overcome the West Yorkshire club, Ian Watson’s men took everyone by surprise with a 16-8 triumph.

Castleford Tigers hosted Wigan Warriors whilst Catalans Dragons took on the Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening. Craig Lingard’s men, after being reduced to 12 with a harsh Liam Watts send off, went down to the reigning champions in a 32-4 defeat as Catalans withstood a red card to Michael McIlorum to overcome Warrington, 16-10.

But, which Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

There aren’t enough superlatives for Jack Welsby as the St Helens star was brilliant in his side’s thrashing of London.

2. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors

Continues to grow with every passing season as Liam Marshall grabbed a double against Castleford on Saturday.

3. Arthur Romano – Catalans Dragons

Stepped into Adam Keighran’s shoes perfectly with an accomplished performance against Warrington.

4. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants

Had a poor first season for Huddersfield in 2023, but Esan Marsters looked a different player against Leigh in the opening round.

5. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

The birthday boy had a brilliant game for Leeds, scoring two tries in the Rhinos’ close win over Salford.

6. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons

With a new spine, Catalans star Jayden Nikorima caused Warrington no end of problems on Saturday night.

7. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

The amount of superlatives needed for Mikey Lewis are beginning to run out. The diminutive halfback enjoyed a stellar derby night against Hull FC with a brilliantly-taken try and all-round class performance.

8. Chris Hill – Huddersfield Giants

A dominant performance from Chris Hill in the pack for Huddersfield against Leigh on Friday.

9. Kruise Leeming – Wigan Warriors

Kruise Leeming enjoyed a stellar debut for Wigan, crossing for a try and causing Castleford’s defence problems all night.

10. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

Sam Lisone was in tremendous form as Leeds held on for a priceless two points against Salford. The hulking prop even crossed for a try!

11. Matt Whitley – St Helens

Matt Whitley was superb on debut for St Helens in their 40-4 drubbing of London, scoring two tries and applying himself in defence.

12. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

The new Rovers signing had a tremendous night on debut against Hull FC, with some strong carries and a well-taken try already enamouring Kelepi Tanginoa to Rovers’ fans.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

A brilliant captain’s knock from Elliot Minchella against Hull FC on Thursday night.

Substitutes

14. Cameron Smith – Leeds Rhinos

Another one with a great captain’s performance as Cameron Smith stood up against Salford in tough conditions on Friday.

15. Elie El-Zakhem – Castleford Tigers

Elie El-Zakhem has impressed for Castleford throughout pre-season and he put in a big shift against Wigan.

16. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors

Was arguably Wigan’s best forward against Castleford on Saturday.

17. Tariq Sims – Catalans Dragons

Made his presence felt in the Catalans pack, putting a massive shot on Warrington’s George Williams.

