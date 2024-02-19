Injury Corner Round One: Hull FC triple concern as Leigh, Leeds, Wigan and Huddersfield suffer blows

WELL, that’s Super League Round One done and dusted and what a weekend it was.

The action kicked off – quite literally – on Thursday night when Hull FC hosted Hull KR in a ferocious derby battle. Leading 14-0 at half-time, Rovers went on to inflict a 22-0 defeat on their bitter rivals. But, it was the red cards handed to Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao – as well as sinbins to Herman Ese’ese and Matt Parcell – that became the biggest talking points as debuts for Pele and Ese’ese didn’t exactly go to plan.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were three fixtures on Friday night, starting with Leeds Rhinos’ home clash against Salford Red Devils. After trailing 14-8 at half-time, Rohan Smith’s men managed to rally to inflict a 22-16 defeat on Paul Rowley’s side as both sides were handed yellow cards throughout the contest.

Elsewhere, St Helens went up against newly-promoted London Broncos with the capital club facing a real baptism of fire against the reigning world champions. And, with Saints taking a 20-0 half-time scoreline into the sheds, they continued their dominance in the second forty minutes to run out 40-4 winners.

Last but not least on Friday night, Huddersfield Giants travelled to the Leigh Sports Village to take on the Leopards. With almost everyone tipping Adrian Lam’s side to overcome the West Yorkshire club, Ian Watson’s men took everyone by surprise with a 16-8 triumph.

Castleford Tigers hosted Wigan Warriors whilst Catalans Dragons took on the Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening. Craig Lingard’s men, after being reduced to 12 with a harsh Liam Watts send off, went down to the reigning champions in a 32-4 defeat as Catalans withstood a red card to Michael McIlorum to overcome Warrington, 16-10.

But, which Super League stars suffered injuries or illness over the weekend?

Hull FC 0-22 Hull KR

Liam Sutcliffe (illness) – Hull FC

Joe Cator (hamstring) – Hull FC

Danny Houghton (concussion) – Hull FC

St Helens 40-4 London Broncos

Lee Kershaw (concussion) – London Broncos

Leeds Rhinos 22-16 Salford Red Devils

David Fusitu’a (calf) – Leeds Rhinos

Joe Mellor (leg) – Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards 8-16 Huddersfield Giants

Dan Norman (concussion) – Leigh Leopards

Edwin Ipape (knee) – Leigh Leopards

Jake Connor (concussion) – Huddersfield Giants

Castleford Tigers 4-32 Wigan Warriors

Luke Thompson (concussion) – Wigan Warriors

