Injury Corner Round One: Hull FC triple concern as Leigh, Leeds, Wigan and Huddersfield suffer blows

WELL, that’s Super League Round One done and dusted and what a weekend it was.
The action kicked off – quite literally – on Thursday night when Hull FC hosted Hull KR in a ferocious derby battle. Leading 14-0 at half-time, Rovers went on to inflict a 22-0 defeat on their bitter rivals. But, it was the red cards handed to Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao – as well as sinbins to Herman Ese’ese and Matt Parcell – that became the biggest talking points as debuts for Pele and Ese’ese didn’t exactly go to plan.
Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were three fixtures on Friday night, starting with Leeds Rhinos’ home clash against Salford Red Devils. After trailing 14-8 at half-time, Rohan Smith’s men managed to rally to inflict a 22-16 defeat on Paul Rowley’s side as both sides were handed yellow cards throughout the contest.
Elsewhere, St Helens went up against newly-promoted London Broncos with the capital club facing a real baptism of fire against the reigning world champions. And, with Saints taking a 20-0 half-time scoreline into the sheds, they continued their dominance in the second forty minutes to run out 40-4 winners.
Last but not least on Friday night, Huddersfield Giants travelled to the Leigh Sports Village to take on the Leopards. With almost everyone tipping Adrian Lam’s side to overcome the West Yorkshire club, Ian Watson’s men took everyone by surprise with a 16-8 triumph.
Castleford Tigers hosted Wigan Warriors whilst Catalans Dragons took on the Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening. Craig Lingard’s men, after being reduced to 12 with a harsh Liam Watts send off, went down to the reigning champions in a 32-4 defeat as Catalans withstood a red card to Michael McIlorum to overcome Warrington, 16-10.
But, which Super League stars suffered injuries or illness over the weekend?
Hull FC 0-22 Hull KR
Liam Sutcliffe (illness) – Hull FC
Joe Cator (hamstring) – Hull FC
Danny Houghton (concussion) – Hull FC
St Helens 40-4 London Broncos
Lee Kershaw (concussion) – London Broncos
Leeds Rhinos 22-16 Salford Red Devils
David Fusitu’a (calf) – Leeds Rhinos
Joe Mellor (leg) – Salford Red Devils
Leigh Leopards 8-16 Huddersfield Giants
Dan Norman (concussion) – Leigh Leopards
Edwin Ipape (knee) – Leigh Leopards
Jake Connor (concussion) – Huddersfield Giants
Castleford Tigers 4-32 Wigan Warriors
Luke Thompson (concussion) – Wigan Warriors
