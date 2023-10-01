Super League Team of the Week: St Helens and Hull KR dominate but Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards stars also represented

WELL, that’s the first week of the Super League play-offs done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

The action kicked off on Friday night when Leigh Leopards travelled to Hull KR in a rematch of the Challenge Cup Final which saw Leigh come out on top in Golden Point.

However, there wasn’t much danger of that excitement happening again as Willie Peters’ men were tremendous from start to finish, and, after a 14-2 half-time lead, Rovers ended up overcoming the Leopards in a 20-6 victory.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and St Helens hosted Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium knowing that a win would set them up against Catalans Dragons next weekend.

After leading 8-0 at half-time, Saints weathered a massive Warrington storm to eventually run out 16-8 winners.

But, who made League Express‘ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Jack Walker – Hull KR

Was a massive toss up between Jack Walker and Jack Welsby for the number one jersey given both excelled for Hull KR and St Helens respectively, but Walker just takes it following the crucial try at the crucial time in the win over Leigh.

2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

Probably one of the best wingers in the world at present, Tommy Makinson had joy down Saints’ right-hand edge agains Warrington.

3. Connor Wrench – Warrington Wolves

Connor Wrench hasn’t played too much for the Wolves in 2023, but he showed his worth in the St Helens loss, scoring a superb try.

4. Mark Percival – St Helens

The ever Mr. Reliable, Mark Percival’s goalkicking was brilliant against Warrington, as was his overall play.

5. Ryan Hall – Hull KR

Ryan Hall just gets better with age and though he scored a try against Leigh, it was his ball-carrying work out of defence that impressed most.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Mikey Lewis showed up when Hull KR needed him most with some big efforts and plays helping Rovers over the line against Leigh.

7. Lewis Dodd – St Helens

Grabbed a try and was impressive with his kicking game against Warrington.

8. Sam Luckley – Hull KR

Definitely one of Hull KR’s most underrated players in 2023, with Sam Luckley repeatedly punching holes in Leigh’s line.

9. Matt Parcell – Hull KR

Got the better of his opposite number Edwin Ipape convincingly.

10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

It was another stellar performance from Robbie Mulhern against KR.

11. Curtis Sironen – St Helens

Curtis Sironen was impeccable once more for Saints against Warrington, with some massive runs to get Paul Wellens’ side on the front foot.

12. James Batchelor – Hull KR

Has impressed in his first season with Hull KR and did so again on Friday night.

13. Jordy Crowther – Warrington Wolves

Jordy Crowther was unlucky to be on the losing side against St Helens.

Substitutes

14. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Almost pipped Jack Walker to the post.

15. Matty Nicholson – Warrington Wolves

Stood up well against a massive Saints pack.

16. Sione Mata’utia – St Helens

Carried hard and skittled defenders throughout against Warrington.

17. Oliver Gildart – Leigh Leopards

Showed some nice touches against his next team on Friday.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.