Super League testing provides no further positive Covid-19 tests

Super League has reported no further positive tests in the latest round of testing.

563 tests were taken and only one returned positive, a non-playing member of St Helens’ staff, which was revealed on Wednesday. That staff member took a subsequent test and returned a negative result. That person will now have another test.

Castleford have now returned to training after a full round of negative tests. They had played St Helens on Sunday.

Salford returned another round of negative tests, a third all-clear since taking on Hull FC.