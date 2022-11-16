Super League’s IMG approached as Samoa and Tonga plan major international breakthrough

SUPER League’s new partner, IMG, have been approached by International Rugby League chief Troy Grant for an extended international calendar.

In an attempt to capitalise on the success of the World Cup, Grant has taken plans to IMG – the company which believed the sport could do a lot more in terms of international development.

And now Samoa and Tonga have held high-level talks about playing Tests against each other in both Samoa and Tonga in 2023.

“Kristian and I have been talking for a couple of years now about one of the things we would both like to do is play a Test in Tonga and a Test in Samoa against one another,” Samoa boss Matt Parish told the Daily Telegraph.

“I would like to think that one day it might happen. That would be unreal for Tonga and Samoa (to play next year).

“I can’t imagine how crazy that would be and how unreal it would be. Not only that, I am sure that both sets of players would love to do that.

“You talk about leaving legacies and all that. That would be unbelievable.”

Meanwhile, Australia will play a Test match against New Zealand in 2023 as well as potentially other games against the Pacific Island sides with ARL chief Peter V’landys a big supporter of international expansion.

“Australia is extremely supportive of the Pacific and we want to grow the Pacific, and the international game,” V’landys said.

“We have always said that but it has to be done in the right way. It has to be done in a way that doesn’t affect the integrity of the NRL competition.

“But we are the strongest supporters of the international game – the commission as a whole.”

What a brilliant move this would be for the sport!