Super Sinfield completes latest epic fundraising challenge

KEVIN SINFIELD completed his epic 101-mile, 24-hour trek to raise a further £700,000 (so far) for research into motor neurone disease and admitted: “I don’t know when I’ll be able to run again.”

Hundreds of fans turned out at Headingley Stadium early this morning to welcome the 41-year-old Leeds Rhinos legend, who had set off from Welford Road, the home of rugby union club Leicester Tigers, where he is now on the coaching staff.

Sinfield, inspired by the plight of his close friend and former teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, raised £2.7m last year by running seven marathons in seven days.

Burrow, 39, and his family were present at Headingley.

“It’s been a real team effort from all the crew and I wouldn’t have got it done without them,” he said after finishing his latest challenge, which was divided into 7km sections, each having to be completed within 60 minutes.

“The support along the route was incredible right from the start.

“It was certainly a battle – we wanted a battle and we got one. I’m broken – I don’t know when I’ll be able to run again.

“Rob knows how much we love and care about him.”

Sinfield, awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June for fundraising and services to Rugby League, had originally set a target of £100,000, but that total was exceeded before the run began.