Swinton sign speedster who caught the eye of legendary Martin Offiah

Swinton Lions have completed the signing of young winger Jacob Smillie.

The speedster, who played for Halifax’s reserve grade side last year, earned praise from the legendary Martin Offiah last year following a sensational length of the field try.

He made his first-team debut for Fax in the 1895 Cup and will continue his career with the Championship club next season.

Wow that’s some effort. Looks strong and fast 💪🏾 https://t.co/nJB1yQTVsn — MartinChariotsOffiah (@martinoffiah) March 20, 2019

“I give God thanks for this opportunity,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to this new journey and excited to be playing for a great club like Swinton Lions.

“Having spoken to Stuart, and understanding the vision and the direction that he has for the team, and the club have for moving forward, confirmed my desire to join this famous club.”