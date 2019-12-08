Matt Frawley closes in on NRL return

Matt Frawley is closing in on an NRL return after leaving Huddersfield Giants.

League Express understands the halfback is in talks with NRL Grand Finalists Canberra Raiders after returning down under.

Frawley said farewell to his Huddersfield team-mates last week and flew back to Australia several days ago.

Now, it’s believed the 24-year-old could have an NRL return in his sights with the Green Machine, with talks continuing over the weekend.

Canberra, who have also signed George Williams for 2020, are keen to add a halfback to their roster after Aidan Sezer’s departure to Huddersfield.

The Raiders were keen to keep Sezer, despite signing Williams, though salary cap pressure worked against them. But with Frawley coming to a financial settlement with Huddersfield, he is set to take a modest deal with the Raiders in the hope of earning an NRL opportunity.

