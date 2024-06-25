Tasipale in Australia after Castleford release

CASTLEFORD centre or back row Charbel Tasipale has left the club on compassionate grounds.

The 24-year-old Lebanon international is back in Australia, where he was at Cronulla Sharks and played in the New South Wales Cup for their feeder team Newtown Jets before his move to the UK.

Tasipale joined Castleford last July on an 18-month deal with the option of a further twelve months in the club’s favour, featuring four times last season as the Tigers escaped the threat of relegation from Super League at the expense of neighbours Wakefield.

He has played six times this year, but not since April 19, in the 36-14 Super League defeat at Wigan, during which he picked up a knee injury.

Tasipale – who helped Lebanon reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2022, crossing for two tries in the 74-12 group-stage win over Jamaica in Leigh – came through the Parramatta Eels youth system and played for their New South Wales Cup side.

Castleford are tenth in the table and next in action at St Helens on Friday, July 5.

