Tedesco wins Dally M Medal as Bateman wins second-row prize

Sydney Roosters’ Grand Final fullback James Tedesco has won the Dally M Medal.

In a glittering event at the Hordern Pavilion, Tedesco (34 points) topped polling in a dramatic final round of voting, beating Melbourne Storm Captain Cameron Smith (31).

Parramatta’s Mitchell Moses (29) finished third, Brisbane Broncos’ prop Payne Haas (27) ended the season in fourth position, while Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster and last year’s winner, the Warriors’ Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (22 points), finished equal fifth.

Tedesco has the chance to back up his first Dally M medal with his second NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final win this Sunday, October 6 at ANZ Stadium.

With Smith having the chance to draw level with Tedesco in the final round, both players polled one vote in a dramatic finish.

Smith, though, won Hooker of the Year as well as Captain of the Year.

Tedesco also took out the Peter Frilingos Headline Moment for his series-winning try in the Holden State of Origin decider.

Tedesco’s Roosters teammate Latrell Mitchell won Centre of the Year as well as the Top Points Scorer, while from their Grand Final opponents, Canberra Raiders’ John Bateman won Second Rower of the Year.

St George Illawarra’s Jess Sergis, who is playing in the Holden Women’s Premiership Grand Final against Brisbane Broncos on Sunday, won the Female Dally M Player of the Year.

The Broncos’ Haas completed a remarkable season by taking out Rookie of the Year along with Prop of the YearMelbourne Storm’s Craig Bellamy won Coach of the Year, after taking his team to a third Minor Premiership in four seasons.

The Provan-Summons Medal, which has this year been relaunched as a “Spirit of the Game award”, was awarded to the Bulldogs’ Josh Jackson, for his actions in consoling Paul Momirovski after the Wests Tigers player missed a goal to tie their match in Round 21.

“This is a night where we honour the best of the best,” NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said.

“The 2019 season has been a ground-breaking season for the NRL. We took the game to new frontiers and blazed trails never thought possible. And on Sunday night we will write our final chapter for season 2019.

“The Roosters will look to become the first team to go back to back since the Broncos in 1992-1993. While the Raiders will seek Premiership glory on the 25th Anniversary of their last triumph.

“They’ve ensured an entire city has been painted green, such is the power and passion of rugby league. As our finals slogan says – Sunday night will be anyone’s game.”

The full list of winners is:

Male Dally M Player of the Year – James Tedesco – Sydney Roosters

Female Dally M Player of the Year – Jessica Sergis – St. George-Illawarra Dragons

Interchange – Brandon Smith – Melbourne Storm

Prop – Payne Haas – Brisbane Broncos

Second Row – John Bateman – Canberra Raiders

Lock – Cameron Murray – South Sydney Rabbitohs

Winger – Ken Maumalo – New Zealand Warriors

Centre – Latrell Mitchell – Sydney Roosters

Five-Eighth – Cameron Munster – Melbourne Storm

Halfback – Mitchell Moses – Parramatta Eels

Hooker – Cameron Smith – Melbourne Storm

Fullback – James Tedesco – Sydney Roosters

Rookie of the Year – Payne Haas – Brisbane Broncos

Captain of the Year – Cameron Smith – Melbourne Storm

Coach of the Year – Craig Bellamy – Melbourne Storm

Top Points Scorer – Latrell Mitchell – Sydney Roosters

Top Try Scorer – Maika Sivo – Parramatta Eels

Peter Frilingos Headline Moment: James Tedesco (State of Origin III)

Provan-Summons – Josh Jackson – Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Dally M Medal Honour Roll:

2019: James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2018: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors)

2017: Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

2016: Cooper Cronk (Melbourne Storm) and Jason Taumololo (North Queensland Cowboys)

2015: Johnathan Thurston (North Qld Cowboys)

2014: Johnathan Thurston (North Qld Cowboys) and Jarryd Hayne (Parramatta Eels)

2013: Cooper Cronk (Melbourne Storm)

2012: Ben Barba (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

2011: Billy Slater (Melbourne Storm)

2010: Todd Carney (Sydney Roosters)

2009: Jarryd Hayne (Parramatta Eels)

2008: Matt Orford (Manly Sea Eagles)

2007: Johnathan Thurston (North Qld Cowboys)

2006: Cameron Smith (Melbourne Storm)

2005: Johnathan Thurston (North Qld Cowboys)

2004: Danny Buderus (Newcastle Knights)

2003: Not awarded

2002: Andrew Johns (Newcastle Knights)

2001: Preston Campbell (Cronulla Sharks)

2000: Trent Barrett (St George Illawarra Dragons)

1999: Andrew Johns (Newcastle Knights)

1998: Andrew Johns (Newcastle Knights)

1997: Not awarded

1996: Allan Langer (Brisbane Broncos)

1995: Laurie Daley (Canberra Raiders)

1994: Cliff Lyons (Manly Sea Eagles)

1993: Ricky Stuart (Canberra Raiders)

1992: Gary Freeman (Eastern Suburbs Roosters)

1991: Michael Potter (St George Dragons)

1990: Cliff Lyons (Manly Sea Eagles)

1989: Gavin Miller (Cronulla Sharks)

1988: Gavin Miller (Cronulla Sharks)

1987: Peter Sterling (Parramatta Eels)

1986: Peter Sterling (Parramatta Eels)

1985: Greg Alexander (Penrith Panthers)

1984: Michael Potter (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

1983: Terry Lamb (Western Suburbs Magpies)

1982: Ray Price (Parramatta Eels)

1981: Steve Rogers (Cronulla Sharks)

1980: Robert Laurie (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

1979: Steve Morris (St George Dragons)