TEAM NEWS: Greenwood dropped, Johnson recalled

Wigan coach Adrian Lam has dropped Joe Greenwood for Friday’s semi-final with Salford.

The back-rower, who has made 22 appearances this season, has been replaced by fit-again Dan Sarginson, who is in contention to face the club he will join next season.

Salford have made just one change to their squad. Josh Johnson comes in for Ryan Lannon, who was one of Salford’s unused players from last week’s initial squad.

Warriors: burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Flower, French, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O’Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Smithies, Williams.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Mossop, Wood, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Sio, Inu, Lolohea, Hastings, Johnson.