Featherstone confident of Cameron King return for Championship Grand Final

Cameron King is confident he’ll be fit for Saturday’s Championship Grand Final.

The talismanic hooker has missed the entire play-off series after suffering a concussion in the final game of the regular season.

Fev have been hopeful of recalling the Australian for several weeks, but have been unable to do so due to protocols.

But it’s likely he will return on Saturday, which comes as a huge boost to their chances, with the hooker scoring 18 tries in 27 appearances so far this season.

“I’m really close,” he said.

“I’m doing everything I can and hopefully I’ll get the all-clear by tonight or tomorrow.”

Head coach Ryan Carr is also hopeful King will feature but confirmed Brad Day and Josh Walters will remain absent through injury.