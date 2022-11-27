Ten England players named in World Cup teams of the tournament

ENGLAND have ten players in the three World Cup teams of the tournament selected by Rugby League World magazine.

Their victorious wheelchair heroes contribute three of the five players in that side, including Jack Brown, who has been named player of the tournament.

Team-mates Sebastien Bechara and captain Tom Halliwell, who scored the winning try in the final against France, are also selected.

There are four England players in the men’s team of the tournament, despite their elimination in the semi-finals at the hands of Samoa.

Winger Dom Young, halfback George Williams, prop Tom Burgess and loose forward Victor Radley have all been chosen for their form in the early rounds of the World Cup.

And the women’s team of the tournament features three of the England players who were also beaten semi-finalists, in their case against New Zealand.

Winger Leah Burke has been picked alongside the forward duo of Vicky Whitfield and Vicky Molyneux.

Australian World Cup winners won the player of the tournament awards in both the men’s and women’s, as Josh Addo-Carr and Tarryn Aiken scooped the respective prizes.

The full teams of the tournament can be found in the World Cup commemorative edition of Rugby League World, which is on sale now at totalrl.com/shop.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.