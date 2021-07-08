Ten-match ban for Huddersfield’s Edwards

HUDDERSFIELD forward Kenny Edwards has been handed a ten-match ban, keeping him out until September, for putting a finger up the bottom of an opponent.

The New Zealander was put on report by referee Ben Thaler during the Giants’ 50-12 home defeat by Catalans after a complaint by Dragons prop Sam Kasiano.

Secondrower Edwards was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a Grade F offence, the most serious available to it, for “other contrary behaviour” and referred to an independent tribunal, which handed out the punishment following a hearing.

Edwards, a former Catalans player, pleaded guilty to the charge and was also handed a £500 fine.

Huddersfield have 13 regular-season matches remaining, starting away to Wigan on Sunday.

Kasiano successfully challenged a one-game suspension after being charged with dangerous contact in the same game.

He pleaded guilty to the offence but challenged the grading. The independent tribunal agreed the charge should be downgraded and Kasiano will not be suspended.