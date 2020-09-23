Ten Super League players still off-contract at the end of the season

For many clubs recruitment has been a slow process given the current situation.

But with clubs continuing to work on deals, there is still plenty of talent on the market.

Here are ten players still on the market.

Kyle Amor (St Helens)

The Cumbrian went from fringe player to regular under Justin Holbrook’s watch, working his way back into the Australian’s plans and helping Saints win a Grand Final.

He’s remained a mainstay in the Saints side under Kristian Woolf but no deal has yet been signed and it leaves him open to clubs elsewhere.

Many clubs are after a forward for next season and Amor could be a nice fit.

Ryan Brierley (Hull KR)

Halfback Brierley was an ever-present for the Robins before picking up an injury and has proven to have improved greatly since his first stint in Super League with Huddersfield.

Much better defensively and boasting a better all-round offensive game, Brierley is a halfback on the market, something of a commodity.

The Robins have several players off-contract at the end of the year including Ben Crooks, but with halfbacks at a premium, the former Leigh talent won’t be short of options.

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)

Cudjoe has improved each week since his return from a long injury lay-off last month.

His performance against Wakefield recently proved he can still deliver the goods and provides genuine strike with the ball in hand.

Cudjoe was named in the 2013 World Cup team of the year and his ability is undoubted. The Giants are yet to tie him down as they waited to see how his return would unfold, though you’d suspect many clubs are circling now.

Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors)

Rarely does a player of this stature emerge on the free-agent market.

But reigning Man of Steel Jackson Hastings is currently without a club next season and you’d suspect that someone, somewhere is interested.

Most clubs are settled in the halves but you can’t deny quality, and Hastings provides that in abundance.

Ben Jones-Bishop (Wakefield Trinity)

The Jamaica international recently returned from illness and barely appears to have missed a beat.

Jones-Bishop is 31 now but is still a threat across the field and does his fair share of work in yardage.

Clubs could do worse.

Albert Kelly (Hull FC)

Kelly is a matchwinner.

Recently, he’s dropped his tag as an enigma and brought more consistency to his game, providing numerous assists for the Black and Whites in recent weeks.

He’s currently in talks with several UK clubs, and it’s little surprise.

Joey Lussick (Salford Red Devils)

Head coach Ian Watson confirmed Lussick had turned down a deal with the club this week, leaving his future uncertain.

He’s impressed since his move to the UK, first steering Salford to survival and then helping them reach a Grand Final.

With the speed of the game dictating a need for two hookers, that may change the recruitment policy of some clubs, and having Lussick available could be appealing.

David Mead (Catalans Dragons)

He provides X-factor in bucketloads with his speed undoubted.

Mead is off-contract with the Dragons, something of a surprise given his performances for the club.

Able to play fullback, wing or centre, he provides utility value too.

Junior Moors (Castleford Tigers)

We’ve not seen much of Moors since his hip injury last year, making just one appearance since.

That will inevitably concern potential suitors but, given just how good he was before that injury, you could understand why clubs would be tempted.

A battering ram with a great offload, Moors can win a battle down the middle for his team.

Dec Patton (Warrington Wolves)

Off-contract and seemingly on his way out of Warrington, Dec Patton’s next move is likely to be fascinating.

It’s a big move for him no doubt and whoever does take a punt will sign a player with talent.

Patton needs to lead a team and that will provide a challenge for him, but hopefully, one he can deliver on.