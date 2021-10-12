Testimonial man Turner named in Jamaica squad

CASTLEFORD star Jordan Turner is all set to feature for Jamaica in his testimonial match against England Knights at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday.

Huddersfield duo Ashton Golding and Michael Lawrence provide further current Super League experience in a Reggae Warriors squad which also includes York’s former Wakefield winger Ben Jones-Bishop.

Jamaica also play Scotland at Featherstone’s Millennium Stadium on Sunday, October 24.

Squad: Greg Johnson (Batley), Jordan Turner (Castleford), Kadeem Williams (Coventry) Jon Magrin, Keenen Tomlinson (both Dewsbury), Danny Bravo, Ross Peltier (both Doncaster), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax) Ashton Golding, Michael Lawrence (both Huddersfield), Aaron Jones-Bishop, Jordan Andrade, Jy-mel Coleman (all Hunslet), Mo Agoro (Keighley), Jacob Ogden (London Broncos), Abevia McDonald, (London Skolars), Izaac Farrell, Joel Farrell (both Sheffield), Joe Brown (Workington), Ben Jones-Bishop (York), Chris Ball (unattached).