Tex Hoy keen to make Super League mark at Hull FC alongside ‘locker buddy’ Jake Clifford

TEX HOY is confident he will thrive in Super League, especially playing alongside “locker buddy” Jake Clifford at Hull FC.

The Australian fullback, who signed a two-year contract with the Black and Whites, made his competitive debut for the club in their season opener against Castleford Tigers, helping Hull to a nervy 32-30 victory.

Hoy made 29 appearances in three seasons in Newcastle Knights’ first team but the 23-year-old has moved to Hull to be a first-choice player.

And he is not the only one, with 25-year-old halfback Clifford making the same move from Newcastle.

“He was my locker buddy back home in the (Knights) changing room, he’s right next to me,” Hoy told League Express of Clifford.

“We play golf outside of footy together. I can help him with his little one and my missus knows his wife. It makes it that little bit easier for both of us.”

Hoy has seen other Australians in his position thrive in Super League after struggling to make a lasting mark in the NRL.

“I saw Jai Field at the start of (last) year, he’s lightning quick on his feet. I wouldn’t say I’m as fast as him but I wouldn’t say I’m too far off,” he said.

“When you look at it you’ve got Jai Field, Bevan French when he came over and started playing fullback, even Tui Lolohea, they’re all free.

“It’s more attacking-based than it is back home, where it’s a lot of wrestle. Once we both (Hoy and Clifford) settle into the style of football played over here, I think we’ll both thrive in that.”

Although still in the early days of his time in Yorkshire, Hoy does not rule out a far longer stay on this side of the world if he enjoys playing for Hull.

“It’s a chance to play football every week,” he said of making the move from the Knights.

“I was sitting behind a great fullback in Kalyn Ponga and they had their halves pairing set too, so I just thought I’d come here and get games under the belt.

“I’m taking it year by year and game by game and I’ll see what happens. You never know, I may have an opportunity to go back home. Or I may like it here more and stay here until I finish playing footy. I’ll just go with the flow.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.