Thackeray heads big week of retention for Sheffield

Veteran halfback Anthony Thackeray has signed a new one-year deal with Sheffield Eagles. Thackeray helped the Eagles win the inaugural 1895 Cup in his debut campaign with the club and provides much-needed experience to the Eagles outfit.

“I was speaking to Tubbs (Mark Aston) pre-lockdown and we had a verbal agreement so it’s great to be staying at Sheffield,” Thackeray told the Eagles club website.

“My first year here was unbelievable for obvious reasons and we thought, as a group, that we weren’t performing as well at the start of this year.

“Mark brought in some new recruits in 2019, obviously handpicked them and personality-wise he couldn’t have done much better and that’s one of the reasons why we did what we did that year.

“It was probably one of the most enjoyable years I’ve ever had and winning a trophy was the icing on the cake.

“Going into next year we want to be improving and hopefully challenging towards the top end of the table.”

Meanwhile, the club have also extended the deals for Oliver Davies, Greg Burns, Isaac Farrell and James Glover.

