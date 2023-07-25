The 2023 Challenge Cup Final will be one of the best rugby league events in recent years as Leigh Leopards meet Hull KR

IT’S 52 years since Leigh made the trip to Wembley Stadium.

Granted, it’s only been eight for Hull KR, but that ill-fated Challenge Cup Final in 2015 doesn’t exactly stick in the memory for Rovers fans as a great day out.

That day, KR went down 50-0 to Leeds Rhinos – the biggest margin of any showpiece final in the sport’s history.

The last time Leigh went to Wembley, David Tennant had just been born, Edward Heath was the British Prime Minister and Disney World was opened in Florida.

Leeds were also the opponent back in 1971, but Leigh were able to run out 24-7 winners.

Both Leigh and KR have had their fair share of trials and tribulations since the summer era began in 1996, but both are enjoying superb seasons in 2023.

The Leopards, rebranded in October last year, only made it to Super League at the end of 2022, but they have firmly embedded themselves as the greatest promoted side in history as they sit second in the league table.

KR, meanwhile, have produced exciting and enthralling rugby league in 2023 under new head coach Willie Peters with a play-off spot still up for grabs.

In fact, Leigh and Rovers have produced some of the most scintillating play all season, with the Wembley final on August 12 promising to be an incredible affair.

There has been some opinion that Wembley would not be very full, but both KR and Leigh brought more fans to Headingley and the Halliwell Jones Stadium respectively than their Challenge Cup semi-final opponents, Wigan and St Helens.

Anticipate most of the Leigh town to make the trip down to London – generations of supporters and their families who haven’t experienced Wembley since 1971 will go down in their droves.

And, looking at recent Challenge Cup Finals, KR’s clash with Leeds in 2015 saw 80,000 fill the showpiece stadium – the biggest crowd in the past 11 years.

It’s nonsense that Leigh and Hull KR will not bring thousands of fans, whilst neutrals will be keen on heading to Wembley to watch two different sides battle it out for glory.

Among the majority of rugby league fans, there is a consensus that this could be one of the most exciting finals in the past decade or so – and what an occasion it promises to be!