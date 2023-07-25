Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Tony Smith’s side suffers injury blow

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS will take on Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports.
Both sides have had a week off following the Challenge Cup semi-finals, with Huddersfield’s last result in Super League coming in a 34-6 win over Wakefield Trinity.
Hull FC, meanwhile, were able to put Castleford Tigers to the sword in a rather emphatic 36-18 triumph.
Team news and injuries
The Giants will be without Harvey Livett after he dislocated his elbow, but Kevin Naiqama is expected to be fit after leaving the field early against Wakefield with a hamstring issue. Theo Fages and Seb Ikahihifo return in place of Will Pryce and Jack Ashworth.
The Black and Whites boss Tony Smith has brought in Will Gardiner and Zach Jebson who come into the side in place of Carlos Tuimavave (hamstring) and Jamie Shaul (calf). Tex Hoy is still out.
Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad
1 Jake Connor
2 Jermaine McGillvary
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
5 Jake Bibby
6 Tui Lolohea
7 Theo Fages
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
10 Joe Greenwood
12 Chris McQueen
13 Luke Yates
15 Matty English
18 Sebastine Ikahihifo
20 Olly Wilson
21 Leroy Cudjoe
23 Olly Russell
24 Sam Halsall
29 Sam Hewitt
35 Adam Milner
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
2 Adam Swift
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
6 Jake Trueman
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
11 Andre Savelio
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
17 Cam Scott
20 Jack Brown
25 Davy Litten
26 Harvey Barron
27 Will Gardiner
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
37 Zach Jebson
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.