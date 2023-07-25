Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Tony Smith’s side suffers injury blow

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS will take on Hull FC at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports.

Both sides have had a week off following the Challenge Cup semi-finals, with Huddersfield’s last result in Super League coming in a 34-6 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Hull FC, meanwhile, were able to put Castleford Tigers to the sword in a rather emphatic 36-18 triumph.

Team news and injuries

The Giants will be without Harvey Livett after he dislocated his elbow, but Kevin Naiqama is expected to be fit after leaving the field early against Wakefield with a hamstring issue. Theo Fages and Seb Ikahihifo return in place of Will Pryce and Jack Ashworth.

The Black and Whites boss Tony Smith has brought in Will Gardiner and Zach Jebson who come into the side in place of Carlos Tuimavave (hamstring) and Jamie Shaul (calf). Tex Hoy is still out.

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

1 Jake Connor

2 Jermaine McGillvary

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

5 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

7 Theo Fages

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

10 Joe Greenwood

12 Chris McQueen

13 Luke Yates

15 Matty English

18 Sebastine Ikahihifo

20 Olly Wilson

21 Leroy Cudjoe

23 Olly Russell

24 Sam Halsall

29 Sam Hewitt

35 Adam Milner

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

2 Adam Swift

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

6 Jake Trueman

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

11 Andre Savelio

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

17 Cam Scott

20 Jack Brown

25 Davy Litten

26 Harvey Barron

27 Will Gardiner

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

37 Zach Jebson

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.