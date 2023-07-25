All 18 Super League, Championship, NRL and Women’s fixtures live on TV this week

ANOTHER week of rugby league action is upon us and what a week it promises to be!

The live TV action begins on Thursday when Brisbane Broncos take on Gold Coast Titans in the Women’s NRL Premiership and it ends on Monday night when Bradford Bulls host Barrow Raiders live on Viaplay.

Here is the TV schedule in full:

Thursday 27th July

​Women’s NRL Premiership – Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 8.40am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – 10.50am kick-off

Super League – Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC – Sky Sports Arena – 8pm kick-off

Friday 28th July

​NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL – 9am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Mix – 11am kick-off

Women’s Super League – St Helens vs York Valkyrie – Sky Sports Action – 5.30pm kick-off

Super League – St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action – 8pm kick-off

Saturday 29th July

Women’s NRL Premiership – Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 3.50am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Canberra Raiders vs Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL – 6am kick-off

Women’s NRL Premiership – St George Illawarra Dragons vs Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Mix – 6.10am kick-off

NRL Premiership – St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL – 8.30am kick-off​

​NRL Premiership – Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL – 10.35am kick-off

Super League – Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards – Channel 4 – 1pm kick-off

Sunday 30th July

Women’s NRL Premiership – Newcastle Knights vs North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 3am kick-off

Women’s NRL Premiership – Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Arena – 4.50am kick-off​

NRL Premiership – Canterbury Bulldogs vs The Dolphins – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Action – 5am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Gold Coast Titans vs North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL – Sky Sports Mix – 7.05am kick-off

Monday 31st July

Championship – Bradford Bulls vs Barrow Raiders – Viaplay Sports 1 – 7.45pm kick-off