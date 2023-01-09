Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Featherstone Rovers lead the way in rugby league transparency ahead of IMG shake-up

THERE have been three rugby league teams that have outlined their digital growth ahead of the important IMG criteria revelation in February.

Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Featherstone Rovers are the three clubs that have set a new trend with each club producing superb results in terms of digital growth.

The Rhinos were the first just after Christmas to announce their superb growth, with regular features on their YouTube channel including interviews with players, coaches and those in the backroom yielding 1,426,145 total views across the year whilst the club continues to be the most followed Super League side on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield were the next to display their incredible digital growth, with one minute video views rising to 376.2k minutes, whilst Facebook and Twitter had their impressions boosted from 17.7 million from 10.5 million compared to 2021.

The Giants also topped the rankings on LinkedIN for posts and engagement with the West Yorkshire club doing everything in their power to enhance their digital growth along with a media-savvy marketing team.

Featherstone, one of the leading figures in the Championship, also revealed their tremendous and rapid growth over the weekend, detailing a 20% rise in season ticket holders, a 10% increase in home crowds post-Covid-19, and five million digital engagements every month.

Rovers have also been doing great work in the community, accumulating 45000 school contact hours by the club’s community team and 100 new junior pathway players of both sexes.

Not only have all three clubs posted impressive numbers, all three clubs have been transparent in their findings which can only benefit the sport.

How great is it to see the improvements and growth of all three clubs off the field that will inevitably help them on the field too?

Releasing such figures may be a point that IMG could focus on going forward and it would certainly be interesting to see the numbers across the board.