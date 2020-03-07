The Dragons defeat the Devils in Perpignan

Catalan gained their third Super League win in four games, after a late surge gave them a considerable 30-14 victory over Salford.

The host continued their consistent strong starts to Super League, and held a considerable 18 point lead at the interval, with two scores supplied by Matt Whitley alongside an effort from Michael McIlorum.

HT: Dragons 18-0 Salford

The Dragons, who lost Benjamin Jullien to injury in the first-half, had further concerns early on as Sam Tomkins was shown a yellow card for a trip. This proofed to be a catalyst for a potential Salford comeback, as they crossed through Niall Evalds and Ken Sio in the subsequent 10 minutes, but James Maloney re-gained Catalans’ double-digit lead through a penalty.

Salford continued to battle, scoring through Ken Sio, limiting the Devils’ deficit to a mere six points, but two late Dragons tries, finished by wingers Fouad Yaha and Lewis Tierney, provided them with a comfortable 30-14 victory.

FT: Dragons 30-14 Salford

Dragons: Tomkins, Yaha, Folau, Langi, Tierney, Drinkerwater, Maloney, Casty, McIlorum, Bousquet, Whitley, Jullien, Garcia; Subs: Seguier, Maria, Baitieri, Kasiano

Red Devils: Evalds, Williams, Kear, Welham, Sio, Brown, Lolohea, Dudson, Lussick, Mossop, Roberts, Lannon, Flanagan; Subs: Pauli, Yates, Ikahihifo, McCarthy