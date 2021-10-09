The facts and figures to watch out for in today’s Betfred Super League Grand Final

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – GRAND FINAL

CATALANS DRAGONS v ST HELENS

(at Old Trafford, Mancheter)

Catalans Dragons stand-off JAMES MALONEY has the chance to join the ranks of overseas players to feature in a Grand Final winning side in both England and Australia.

With victory, Maloney would become the first player to complete the double after having first won the NRL Grand Final with two different clubs.

Maloney started at stand-off in Sydney Roosters’ 26-18 triumph against Manly Sea Eagles in 2013, and for Cronulla Sharks in their 14-12 victory against Melbourne Storm in 2016.

Maloney also has the chance to become the oldest player to score in a Super League Grand Final. At 35 years and 116 days, he would beat the record held by KEVIN SINFIELD (35 years, 28 days), who kicked three goals in victory for Leeds against Wigan in 2015.

St Helens duo LOUIE McCARTHY-SCARSBROOK (35 years, 268 days) and JAMES ROBY (35 years, 321 days) also have the chance to break Sinfield’s record.

Catalans Dragons coach STEVE McNAMARA has one Super League Grand Final appearance to his name, having played at loose forward in Bradford Bulls’ 8-6 defeat to St Helens in 1999.

ST HELENS will extend their own record of most Grand Final appearances to thirteen on Saturday night.

Last ten meetings:

Catalans Dragons 31, St Helens 30 (aet) (SLR23, 4/9/21)

(at St James’ Park, Newcastle)

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR18, 7/8/21)

Catalans Dragons 20, St Helens 16 (SLR7, 22/5/21)

St Helens 48, Catalans Dragons 2 (SLSF, 20/11/20)

St Helens 34, Catalans Dragons 6 (SLR4, 2/8/20)

(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 50, Catalans Dragons 14 (SLR13, 28/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 18, St Helens 10 (SLR9, 6/4/19)

Catalans Dragons 22, St Helens 26 (SLS8-R4, 8/9/18)

Catalans Dragons 35, St Helens 16 (CCSF, 5/8/18)

(at University of Bolton Stadium)

St Helens 26, Catalans Dragons 12 (SLR14, 3/5/18)

Super League summary

Catalans Dragons won 15

St Helens won 23 (includes wins in 2014 and 2020 play-offs)

Catalans Dragons highest score: 42-0 (H, 2014) (also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 53-10 (H, 2007) (Widest margin: 48-2, H, 2020 SF)

Previous Final meeting

Challenge Cup Final

2007 Catalans Dragons 8, St Helens 30 (at Wembley Stadium)

Catalans Dragons – Super League Grand Final appearances

Tom Davies

2018 Won (v Warrington, 12-4) *

* For Wigan Warriors

Gil Dudson

2019 Lost (v St Helens, 23-6) *

2013 Won (v Warrington, 30-16) **

* For Salford Red Devils

** For Wigan Warriors

Michael McIlorum

2015 Lost (v Leeds, 22-20) *

2013 Won (v Warrington, 30-16) *

2010 Won (v St Helens, 22-10) *

* For Wigan Warriors

Mike McMeeken

2017 Lost (v Leeds, 24-6) *

* For Castleford Tigers

Joel Tomkins

2015 Lost (v Leeds, 22-20) *

2014 Lost (v St Helens, 14-6) *

2010 Won (v St Helens, 22-10) *

* For Wigan Warriors

Sam Tomkins

2018 Won (v Warrington, 12-4) *

2013 Won (v Warrington, 30-16) *

2010 Won (v St Helens, 22-10) *

* For Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons have used 30 players in this season’s Super League campaign, but have no ever presents in their squad. Josh Drinkwater, James Maloney, Mike McMeeken and Arthur Mourgue have made the most appearances in the competition this season, with 22.

St Helens – Super League Grand Final appearances

Kyle Amor

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

2014 Won (v Wigan, 14-6)

James Bentley

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

Lachlan Coote

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

Regan Grace

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

Morgan Knowles

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

Matty Lees

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

Jonny Lomax

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

2011 Lost (v Leeds, 32-16)

2010 Lost (v Wigan, 22-10)

Tommy Makinson

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

2014 Won (v Wigan, 14-6)

2011 Lost (v Leeds, 32-16)

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

2014 Won (v Wigan, 14-6)

2011 Lost (v Leeds, 32-16)

Kevin Naiqama

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

Mark Percival

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

2014 Won (v Wigan, 14-6)

James Roby

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

2014 Won (v Wigan, 14-6)

2011 Lost (v Leeds, 32-16)

2010 Lost (v Wigan, 22-10)

2009 Lost (v Leeds, 18-10)

2008 Lost (v Leeds, 24-16)

2007 Lost (v Leeds, 33-6)

2006 Won (v Hull FC, 26-4)

Aaron Smith

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

Alex Walmsley

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

2019 Won (v Salford, 23-6)

2014 Won (v Wigan, 14-6)

Jack Welsby

2020 Won (v Wigan, 8-4)

St Helens have used 29 players in this season’s Super League campaign, with only Jack Welsby playing in all 21 of the Saints’ regular season and play-off games.

RECORD FINAL APPEARANCES

Jamie Peacock holds the record for most Grand Final appearances, having played in the Super League title decider on eleven occasions.

Peacock also holds the record for most Grand Final wins, with nine. He won with Bradford in 2001, 2003 and 2005 and was undefeated for Leeds in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015. He was on the losing side for Bradford in 2002 and 2004.

Seven players share the unwanted record of five defeats in Grand Finals – Lee Gilmour, James Graham, Francis Meli, Leon Pryce, James Roby, Paul Wellens and Jon Wilkin.

Graham, Meli, Roby, Wellens and Wilkin all lost with St Helens in successive years from 2007 to 2011. Gilmour lost with Saints in 2007, 2008 and 2009, with Bradford in 2002 and with Wigan in 2000. Pryce lost with St Helens in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and with Bradford in 1999 and 2002.

Carl Ablett holds the record for most Grand Final appearances without suffering defeat (7) – having featured in the victorious Leeds sides of 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017.

St Helens’ Paul Clough (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011), Chris Flannery (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010) and Matt Gidley (2007, 2008, 2009, 2010), Warrington’s Chris Hill (2012, 2013, 2016, 2018) and Stefan Ratchford (2012, 2013, 2016, 2018) – along with the late Terry Newton – share the unwanted record of most Grand Final appearances without a win. Newton lost with Leeds in 1998 and with Wigan in 2000, 2001 and 2003.

Kevin Sinfield holds the records for most appearances and wins as captain in a Super League Grand Final – having skippered Leeds on eight occasions (2004(W), 2005(L), 2007(W), 2008(W), 2009(W), 2011(W), 2012(W) and 2015(W).

Youngest finalist

Leon Pryce – Bradford v St Helens, 1999 – 18 years (played in the game on his 18th birthday)

– The youngest player to win a Grand Final is Jack Walker (18 years, 60 days), who was on the winning side for Leeds against Castleford in 2017

– The youngest player to score in a Grand Final is David Hodgson (19 years, 67 days), who touched down in defeat for Wigan against St Helens in 2000

Oldest finalist

Sean O’Loughlin – Wigan v St Helens, 2020 – 38 years, 3 days

– The oldest player to win a Grand Final is Jamie Peacock (37 years, 300 days), who was on the winning side for Leeds against Wigan in 2015

– The oldest player to score in a Grand Final is Kevin Sinfield (35 years, 28 days), who kicked three goals in victory for Leeds against Wigan in 2015

HARRY SUNDERLAND TROPHY

(Awarded to the man of the match in the Championship Final from 1965 to 1973; Club Merit Final 1974; Premiership Final 1975-1997; Super League Grand Final from 1998)

Seven players have twice won the Harry Sunderland Trophy with the same club: Alan Tait (Widnes – 1989, 1990 Premiership Finals), Chris Joynt (St Helens – 1993 Premiership Final, 2000 Super League Grand Final), Andrew Farrell (Wigan – 1996, 1997 Premiership Finals), Rob Burrow (Leeds – 2007, 2011 Super League Grand Finals), Kevin Sinfield (Leeds – 2009, 2012 Super League Grand Finals), Danny McGuire (Leeds – 2015, 2017 Super League Grand Finals) and James Roby (St Helens – 2014, 2020 Super League Grand Finals).

Burrow, winning the award in 2011, became the first player to win the Trophy twice in the Grand Final.

Sinfield is one of just 11 players to have lifted both the Harry Sunderland Trophy and the Lance Todd Trophy (as man of the match in the Challenge Cup Final).

Four players from the losing side have won the Harry Sunderland Trophy: Bill Ashurst (Wigan v St Helens, 1971), Henry Paul (Bradford Bulls v St Helens, 1999), Paul Deacon (Bradford Bulls v St Helens, 2002) and Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors, 2018).

The youngest player to win the trophy is Wigan centre Kris Radlinski (19 years, 42 days) against Leeds in 1995.

The oldest player to win the trophy is St Helens hooker James Roby (35 years, 5 days) against Wigan in 2020.

DOUBLE GRAND FINAL WINNERS

Adrian Morley is the only British player to play in a Grand Final winning side in both England and Australia. Morley played for Sydney Roosters when they defeated New Zealand Warriors 30-8 in 2002, and for Bradford Bulls when they defeated Leeds Rhinos 15-6 in 2005.

Overseas players that have completed the Grand Final winning double:

Darren Albert (Newcastle 1997/St Helens 2002)

Marcus Bai (Melbourne 1999/Leeds 2004)

Darren Britt (Sydney Bulldogs 1995/St Helens 2002)

Danny Buderus (Newcastle 2001/Leeds 2011)

Jason Cayless (Sydney Roosters 2002/St Helens 2006)

Lachlan Coote (North Queensland 2015/St Helens 2019)

David Furner (Canberra 1994/Leeds 2004)

Daniel Gartner (Manly 1996/Bradford 2001 & 2003)

Ben Harris (Canterbury 2004/Bradford 2005)

Graham Mackay (Penrith 1991/Bradford 2001)

Danny Moore (Manly 1996/Wigan 1998)

Frank-Paul Nuuausala (Sydney Roosters 2013/Wigan 2016)

Pat Richards (Wests Tigers 2005/Wigan 2010 & 2013)

GRAND FINAL RESULTS

(all played at Old Trafford unless stated)

1998 Wigan Warriors (1st) 10, Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 4 (Attendance: 43,553)

1999 St Helens (2nd) 8, Bradford Bulls (1st) 6 (Attendance: 50,717)

2000 St Helens (2nd) 29, Wigan Warriors (1st) 16 (Attendance: 58,132)

2001 Bradford Bulls (1st) 37, Wigan Warriors (2nd) 6 (Attendance: 60,164)

2002 St Helens (1st) 19, Bradford Bulls (2nd) 18 (Attendance: 61,138)

2003 Bradford Bulls (1st) 25, Wigan Warriors (3rd) 12 (Attendance: 65,537)

2004 Leeds Rhinos (1st) 16, Bradford Bulls (2nd) 8 (Attendance: 65,537)

2005 Bradford Bulls (3rd) 15, Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 6 (Attendance: 65,537)

2006 St Helens (1st) 26, Hull FC (2nd) 4 (Attendance: 72,582)

2007 Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 33, St Helens (1st) 6 (Attendance: 71,352)

2008 Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 24, St Helens (1st) 16 (Attendance: 68,810)

2009 Leeds Rhinos (1st) 18, St Helens (2nd) 10 (Attendance: 63,259)

2010 Wigan Warriors (1st) 22, St Helens (2nd) 10 (Attendance: 71,526)

2011 Leeds Rhinos (5th) 32, St Helens (3rd) 16 (Attendance: 69,107)

2012 Leeds Rhinos (5th) 26, Warrington Wolves (2nd) 18 (Attendance: 70,676)

2013 Wigan Warriors (4th) 30, Warrington Wolves (2nd) 16 (Attendance: 66,281)

2014 St Helens (1st) 14, Wigan Warriors (2nd) 6 (Attendance: 70,102)

2015 Leeds Rhinos (1st) 22, Wigan Warriors (2nd) 20 (Attendance: 73,512)

2016 Wigan Warriors (2nd) 12, Warrington Wolves (1st) 6 (Attendance: 70,202)

2017 Leeds Rhinos (2nd) 24, Castleford Tigers (1st) 6 (Attendance: 72,827)

2018 Wigan Warriors (2nd) 12, Warrington Wolves (4th) 4 (Attendance: 64,892)

2019 St Helens (1st) 23, Salford Red Devils (3rd) 6 (Attendance: 64,102)

2020 St Helens (2nd) 8, Wigan Warriors (1st) 4 (Attendance: N/A – behind closed doors)

(at KCOM Stadium, Hull)

DISMISSALS

Wigan’s Ben Flower is the only player to be sent off in a Super League Grand Final – shown the red card by referee Phil Bentham in the second minute of the Warriors’ 2014 defeat to St Helens. Flower was dismissed for punching Saints’ Lance Hohaia.

No player has been sin-binned in a Super League Grand Final.

GRAND FINAL RECORDS

Most finals

13 St Helens (1999, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Most wins

8 Leeds Rhinos (2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017)

Most losses

6 Wigan Warriors (2000, 2001, 2003, 2014, 2015, 2020)

Highest score

Bradford Bulls 37 Wigan Warriors 6 (2001)

(also widest margin)

Highest aggregate score

Leeds Rhinos 32 St Helens 16 (2011)

Most tries by a team

6 Bradford Bulls (v Wigan Warriors, 2001)

Most points by a losing team

Wigan Warriors 20 Leeds Rhinos 22 (2015)

Biggest attendance

73,512 Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (2015)

Fastest try

Scott Naylor (Bradford Bulls) v St Helens, 2002 – 3 minutes

Most tries by a player

3 Michael Withers (Bradford Bulls) v Wigan Warriors, 2001

Most goals by a player

7 (including 1 fg) Paul Deacon (Bradford Bulls) v Wigan Warriors, 2003

Most points by a player

14 (1 try, 5 goals) Kevin Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos) v Warrington Wolves, 2012

14 (1 try, 5 goals) Pat Richards (Wigan Warriors) v Warrington Wolves, 2013

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – MILESTONES

SIONE MATA’UTIA needs one appearance to reach 150 for his career.

– 21 for St Helens (2021)

– 124 for Newcastle Knights (2014-2020)

– 1 for Samoa (2017)

– 3 for Australia (2014)

TOMMY MAKINSON needs three tries to reach 150 for St Helens.

– (260 appearances, 2011-2021)

MARK PERCIVAL needs one try to reach 100 for St Helens.

– (181 appearances, 2013-2021)