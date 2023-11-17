When the remaining Castleford Tigers players come back for pre-season as director of rugby reflects on “horrific” 2023 Super League season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be hoping for a much better season than the one which befell them in 2023.

Finishing second bottom in the table with just six wins from 27 league games, Castleford narrowly avoided relegation with only local rivals Wakefield Trinity below them.

Since then, a large turnover of players as well as coaching staff has seen a much-changed Tigers outfit that will take to the field in 2024.

With pre-season already up and running for most of the Castleford players, there are still some faces to return to The Jungle, with director of rugby Danny Wilson explaining who is left to return.

“Charbel Tasipale, Elie El-Zakhem will be in the club tomorrow morning and they will get settled on Monday. Jason Qareqare is ready to start after his internationals,” Wilson told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Liam Horne and Nixon Putt will be a few weeks later for an extended break and that is us ready to go then.”

Wilson was also asked to reflect on the 2023 Super League season.

“For everybody, for every player involved, for every person involved with the club and every spectator, it was horrific.

“We couldn’t find a way out of it no matter how hard the coaches and players tried. It just wasn’t ending, we couldn’t put our finger on why and couldn’t get a solution out of it.”

Wilson believes that this Tigers squad has the chance to make the club a force once more.

“I feel like this Castleford side are going to prove themselves in Super League again this year. I think the success they have had in the past such as 2017 is brilliant and that’s left for the memories of people who enjoyed that, for us it is to start again.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.