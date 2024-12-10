The four Super League head coaches under the most pressure for 2025

SUPER LEAGUE 2025 is two months away and predictions are coming in thick and fast.

With all 12 Super League clubs having completed most of their recruitment and retention for the season ahead, focus is now firmly on pre-season and nailing down the basics ahead of the February start line.

Along the way, pressure will build as we get to the business end of the season with some head coaches under more pressure to perform than others.

Here are the three Super League head coaches under the most pressure for 2025.

Paul Wellens – St Helens

2024 was a poor one by St Helens’ standards, with a sixth-placed finish the lowest ever in the club’s Super League history. Head coach Paul Wellens was given a new one-year contract for 2025, but with Lee Briers and Eamon O’Carroll as his assistants, an improvement in form will surely follow.

Saints have recruited the likes of Tristan Sailor, Kyle Feldt and Lewis Murphy, but they have also lost club stalwarts Tommy Makinson and Sione Mata’utia. Wellens has an ageing squad at his disposal so it will be interesting to see if they can maintain momentum if injuries are suffered like in 2024.

Saints are expected to perform year in, year out and Wellens knows he will have to get it right next season.

Matt Peet – Wigan Warriors

Matt Peet is under a different type of pressure at Wigan Warriors – the pressure to continue winning. It’s been an incredible journey so far for the born-and-bred Wiganer, with Peet currently having six trophies to his name in just three seasons.

A domestic treble alongside the World Club Challenge triumph in 2024 makes Peet’s job arguably harder in 2025 because the club and the rest of Super League is now so used to Wigan setting the benchmark.

What will help the Warriors is the fact that there has been little turnover within the squad, as only Oldham prop George Hirst has joined the club whilst veteran forward Mike Cooper has retired and Ryan Hampshire released.

Peet knows he has to perform yet again on the biggest stage in 2025, but he has managed it so far with aplomb so don’t be surprised to see more Wigan success next season.

Steve McNamara – Catalans Dragons

Like Paul Wellens above, Steve McNamara had an abject season in charge of Catalans Dragons. For the first time since 2019, the French side failed to make the Super League play-offs – and owner Bernard Guasch was outspoken throughout the year about the need for ‘change’ at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

McNamara is still at the helm, but his assistant Andy Last has returned to Hull FC, with Ryan Sheridan and Joel Tomkins joining as assistants. There has also been an overhaul of the playing roster, with experienced NRL stars such as Nick Cotric, Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai Junior and Elliott Whitehead all joining as the Dragons missed the older heads in 2024.

Guasch probably won’t stand for another season of mediocrity in 2025 which means that McNamara must get it right and at least be challenging for trophies.

Sam Burgess – Warrington Wolves

We could arguably have gone for Hull KR’s Willie Peters here, but the expectation at Warrington Wolves to win trophies is perhaps higher than at Craven Park – at least for the time being.

Sam Burgess enjoyed a great first year as a professional head coach, steering the Wolves to a Challenge Cup Final a top-four Super League finish. However, no trophies were forthcoming despite the continued high level of investment at the Cheshire club.

Moving forward into 2025, Warrington need to win a trophy this season to satisfy the hunger from everyone associated with the Wolves – Burgess included. He is a born winner and is desperate to succeed, but the quest to silence critics can only be achieved with a trophy.

