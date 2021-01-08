The free agents – players still without a club in 2021

2021 is upon us and across all clubs, recruitment is well underway.

For most clubs, the process is complete while for others, they’re still looking to put the final touches on their squad.

Meanwhile, there are a number of players still on the lookout for a new deal heading into the new season, leaving many clubs with options to consider.

Here is a list of players who remain without a club ahead of next season.

Olly Ashall-Bott

Position: Fullback

It’s something of a surprise to see the 23-year-old without a club after a number of impressive cameos for Salford at the end of the last season.

Ashall-Bott was supposed to be joining Ottawa Aces but their deferral has left him without a club.

At London during 2020, he was never given a chance to impress given the premature end to the season, but his performances at Salford are unlikely to have gone unnoticed.

Remi Casty

Position: Prop

The Catalans stalwart was a surprise exit from the Perpignan club having been a mainstay for years.

A Super League Dream Team inductee in 2018, Casty is 35 now and is in the twilight of his career.

But with many clubs still looking for props, Casty could prove a shrewd acquisition on a short-term deal.

Weller Hauraki

Position: Prop/Back-row

Hauraki was the Hull Kingston Rovers captain last season but fell foul of an impactful recruitment drive that saw many overseas stars arrive.

Also 35, Hauraki doesn’t have long left during his career but proved last year he could still be useful at Super League level.

He would bring plenty of experience, having played over 250 Super League games.

Ben Jones-Bishop

Position: Wing

The Jamaica international returned to action from illness following lockdown and proved he still had what it takes to play at the top.

A strong ball-carrier and good finisher, Jones-Bishop has outlined his ambitions to feature in the World Cup this year and will need a good season under his belt to do so.

The 32-year-old has an impressive 147 Super League tries to his name.

Junior Moors

Position: Prop/Back-row

It wasn’t too long ago that Moors was one of Super League’s most feared forward, terrorising defences in 2016 and 2017.

Since then he’s had a serious injury that saw him miss over 12 months, but he returned to the field at the back-end of last year and looked to be getting back up to speed.

He’s 34 now and his destructive best might be behind him, but there’s enough to suggest there is more in the tank.

Tom Olbison

Position: Prop/Back-row

The forward is one of a few players left without a club following the expulsion of Toronto Wolfpack.

The former Bradford and Widnes forward has been a consistent performer throughout his career and a dependable player for coaches.

At 29, he is in his prime years.

Dec Patton

Position: Halfback

Perhaps the most high profile on this list, Patton was tipped for a huge future after bursting onto the scene at Warrington.

Since then, despite making plenty of appearances, his trajectory hasn’t quite been what was predicted.

But a fresh start brings new opportunities, and a chance to lead a team on the field could be just what he needs.

Ukuma Ta’ai

Position: Prop/Back-row

It’s a testament to Ta’ai that, despite a heavy recruitment drive, Huddersfield fans were gutted to see the Tongan depart the club.

Ta’ai has been a consistently strong performer for the Giants during his eight seasons with the club.

Credited as one of the strongest players around, but a gentle giant on the field, he will be an asset to the right club.

Kyle Trout

Position: Prop/Loose forward

Trout was at Hull Kingston Rovers last year and was a regular throughout under Tony Smith.

He has spent the majority of his career in the Championship before stepping up with the Robins midway through 2019.

He now has some Super League experience under his belt and will be better for it.