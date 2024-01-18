The Garry Schofield Column: My prediction for Catalans Dragons in Super League 2024

OLD TRAFFORD proved a step too far for our French friends, but after two Grand Finals in three years, building on that historic Challenge Cup triumph of 2018, I foresee another strong challenge from Perpignan.

Catalans have long been able to make home advantage count, and under Steve McNamara, who has overseen a huge improvement after coming in following the Dragons’ dice with relegation in 2017, they have become far better when playing in England.

More consistency, especially taking in the biggest matches, is clearly the key.

And after being let down by their two halfbacks Tyrone May and Mitchell Pearce in the decider against Wigan back in October, when for such experienced lads, they looked a bit clueless, there’s a new combination in that area.

I’m sure there’s a reason Hull KR were willing to farm Jordan Abdull out to one of their main rivals, but if Catalans can harness his talent and keep him fit, they have a high-quality player on their hands.

Abdull has a terrific kicking game, and I think he could dovetail really nicely with Théo Fages, who can provide that vital support as Jordan pulls the strings.

As well as Abdull, who has the incentive of trying to secure a permanent move, and Fages, who has returned to his home country from Huddersfield, Catalans have brought in halfback Jayden Nikorima and experienced forward Tariq Sims from Melbourne as well as another versatile pack player Bayley Sironen from New Zealand Warriors.

And it will be interesting to see how they adapt to their new surroundings and whether they can help Catalans take that next step.

Catalans Dragons – 4th

