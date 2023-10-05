The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for Super League play-off semi-finals

IS St Helens’ grip on the Super League title weakening?

If they are to win it for the fifth time running, they are going to have to do it the hard way.

They’ve got past Warrington Wolves, but I think Catalans Dragons in France on Friday might well have too much for them.

I think the packs are pretty evenly matched, but I reckon the Dragons halfbacks Tyrone May and Mitchell Pearce are in better form than Jonny Lomax and Lewis Dodd.

There’s no doubting Lomax’s skill and experience, and Dodd had a terrific World Club Challenge, but I don’t think he’s really matched that display since.

For me, the pair of them aren’t creating enough, and against opposition of the strength of Catalans, who have won three on the spin after their blip, that could well be costly.

I’m going Catalans to make their second Grand Final with a ten-point triumph.

I think their opponents will be Wigan Warriors, who despite what they might say, will surely want to avenge that Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Hull KR.

Rovers have had a great season, they fully deserve to be in the play-off semi-finals, and I can see them pushing on over the next few years.

But Wigan are well versed in peaking at the right time, and missing out on Old Trafford last year will have sharpened their appetite even more.

For me, it’s Wigan by 16.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.