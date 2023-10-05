Hull KR want ‘two more’ wins not one says George King ahead of Super League Grand Final chance

HULL KR are 80 minutes from a first Super League Grand Final – but George King insists they’re looking at it as “two more” games.

The Robins will travel to Wigan Warriors this Saturday for only their second ever semi-final, after 2021 when prop King – whose brother Toby is in the Wigan ranks – was also part of the team.

A first Old Trafford appearance would be a major milestone for the club, especially coming two months after they reached the Challenge Cup Final, but King says they aren’t just looking to reach it, but to win the Super League trophy.

He told League Express: “We’ve spoken about that. Is it one more or is it two more?

“We can’t just think it’s one more. We have to put it in our mind as two more. If you put in your mind that it’s one more, you’re almost happy just to be there.

“But let’s concentrate on the first one first, before we start thinking about that second one.

“It’s going to be a really big contest in round two. They’re going to be fresh. We’ll have a few sore bodies, but we’ll overcome that. We’ll be ready to go.”

King believes Hull KR’s run is just reward for their work throughout the season.

“It’s fantastic. It’s what the club is all about. We’ve worked since pre-season and we’re being rewarded for the effort we put in,” said the Ireland international.

“We’re really proud of the stage that we’re at. Long may the journey continue.”

And King credits that journey to tight bonds between the squad.

“We’ve had a really good core group of players the last few years,” he added.

“I’ve loved every minute pulling on the Hull KR jersey, coming into the training ground. We’re such a close-knit group.

“It’s an element people don’t see, we’re such a close group. We feel every defeat, we feel every win.

“There’s a strong bond between us that tells us we’re still not satisfied. I’m really looking forward to next week’s challenge already.”

So is Robins coach Willie Peters, who could finish his first season at the Craven Park helm with a second major final.

Peters, who last week signed England Academy winger Neil Tchamambe from Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal, said: “We’re ready for the challenge.

“We want to be in these big games. We want to play in finals and hopefully the Grand Final.”

