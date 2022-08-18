The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for Super League Round 24

After a sticky start, Castleford Tigers have made some strides under Lee Radford this season, and are in play-off contention as the crunch period approaches.

They go to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday, and I can see them coming away with an eight-point victory.

After Warrington Wolves’ victory over Toulouse Olympique, Daryl Powell will be desperate to add a few more wins over the four remaining matches of a season which, for those of a primrose and yellow persuasion, has been largely forgettable.

However, I can’t see one coming at Headingley on Friday, because Leeds Rhinos will be eager to maintain their play-off push, and I expect them to triumph by 24 points.

As for Toulouse, if they do go down, it will be fighting. But like Wakefield Trinity, they just don’t have the class or quality to produce long-enough spells of dominance in games, as 18 defeats in 23 matches illustrates.

I expect that to become 19 at Wigan Warriors, where I can see them collapsing big-style, with the Warriors winning by 52, while I reckon Wakefield will fall by twelve at Hull FC.

In Friday’s other game, I’m going St Helens by 26 at home to Hull KR, while on Saturday, my prediction is Catalans Dragons by seven at home to Salford Red Devils.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.