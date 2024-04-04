The Garry Schofield Column: My predictions for Super League Round 7

HULL KR’s lack of a trusty goalkicker remains a real concern and it could well cost them in tighter matches.

But I don’t think Rovers’ home meeting with London Broncos on Friday will come into that category, and I predict a victory by 54.

Hull FC host Huddersfield Giants on Saturday, and I don’t see much respite, with the Giants to win by 14.

Saturday’s other fixture is Catalans Dragons versus St Helens, who impressed me as they edged out Wigan Warriors on Good Friday.

It was a top-quality contest, no doubt shaped by the sending off of Liam Byrne, but we all know the rules on high tackles, and he and Wigan paid the price.

We also know what a cracking side Wigan are, and I think they will bounce back and win by 14 at Leigh Leopards on Thursday while Saints will see off Catalans by ten points two days later.

One of the most interesting matches of the round is between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Both have shown flashes of what they can do without being too convincing, and this meeting will tell us a bit more about where the pair of them are.

I reckon Leeds by seven, while down the road at Castleford Tigers on the same night, I’m going for Salford Red Devils by twelve against a Tigers team whose toothlessness was so well illustrated by that loss against Leeds on Thursday.

