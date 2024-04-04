Wigan Warriors aiming for a unique double with Euro wheelchair success

WIGAN are aiming for a second success of the year on the global stage – this time in the wheelchair game.

Their men’s team became champions of the world for a record-breaking fifth time in February, beating NRL winners Penrith at the DW Stadium.

The wheelchair side are also Super League champions – beating Leeds in a thrilling Grand Final last October – and can seal their own success against overseas opposition, just across the road at Robin Park Leisure Centre, this Saturday (April 6, 6pm).

Catalans, not only French champions but the reigning Challenge Cup holders too, are the opposition in the European Club Championship, for what promises to be a blockbuster game.

Many of the Wigan players are general fans of the club including Declan Roberts, who was player of the match in last year’s Grand Final, and they are keen to aim for a unique double.

“That’s definitely something we’ve discussed. There were quite a few of us at that (Penrith) game, myself included,” Roberts told League Express.

“That’s what I’d like to see the Euro or World Club Challenge become. If we can get it to that sort of level in the wheelchair game, I think it would be brilliant.

“It wouldn’t be too bad to say we’ve managed to win both Grand Finals and won both Club Challenges. It’s definitely something we’re looking at and hoping we can keep up.”

Another motivating factor is the chance to be the inaugural winners of the European Club Championship – despite it being the second edition.

Halifax travelled to Catalans last August for the first, which finished as a 32-32 draw.

“Obviously the aim is to win it. It’s a competitive game at the end of the day, and there’s a trophy on the line,” added Roberts.

“But in much the same way as we spoke about the Grand Final last year, our focus on this game is enjoying it, making the most of the occasion, doing what we can to build it up and enjoy being in that moment, playing on that stage, against arguably the best team in the world. What’s not to love?

“It’s an opportunity to be the first winner of it, and that’s not something we’re taking lightly.

“We’re going out there to enjoy ourselves and make the most of it, but making the most of it would include winning.”

Wigan, coached by Chris Greenhalgh, have two of England’s 2022 World Cup winners in their side in Roberts and Adam Rigby.

But it will take a strong effort to beat a Dragons team that could include French international stars Jérémy Bourson and Nicolas Clausells, plus England hero Seb Bechara.

“They’re got a core group of guys that they’ve had together for so many years now. They’ve been there as long as I can remember,” said Roberts.

“And they can keep adding players. They’ve got a great talent pool. They seem to have a conveyor belt of talent down there. I don’t know what’s in the water there but I wouldn’t mind having some myself!

“Ultimately it’s the pace they play the game with (that makes them hard to beat). But we’ve got a game plan because ultimately we want to win.”

Tickets are available for just £5 from the Wigan club website, while broadcast coverage of the match is expected to be confirmed later this week.

