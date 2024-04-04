Albert Vete omission explained by Craig Lingard as Castleford Tigers boss gives latest on potential debutant

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that Albert Vete has suffered another calf injury which will rule him out of this weekend’s fixture against Salford Red Devils tomorrow night.

Lingard says that the injury “isn’t ideal” with Sylvester Namo and Samy Kibula set to return.

“Albert Vete has injured his calf again in training so he will be on the sidelines for another few weeks. He has started his rehab,” Lingard said.

“It’s the same calf, it’s the same reoccurrence of the same injury. It’s not ideal for us or him and we are a bit disappointed to be fair.

“Sylvester Namo comes back in and so does Samy Kibula. Numbers wise we are alright for middles but it does leave us a bit thi on the ground with rotation in case we get any other injuries.”

Lingard also gave an update on when Daniel Hindmarsh could debut.

“Dan will play in the reserves again this week. He is still building himself up to where we want him to be and that could be at any time to be fair.

“With the lack of numbers we have got, he could come closer to the starting line-up. If he plays well in the reserves then he will come in.

“It’s getting up to game speed for him. I would like to get him out on loan or dual-reg to play first-team rugby and see where he is at numbers wise.

“That’s not an option at this moment in time, but we are doing everything we can to get him up to speed.”

Lingard also spoke about managing Namo’s game time to ensure he has as much impact as possible.

“Sylvester is in a better position now, we are a month further down the line from his debut. He has played on dual-reg with Newcastle and in the reserves.

“He is still not 100 per cent where he needs to be for the week in week out rigours of Super League. We need to manage him properly and ensure he isn’t getting fatigued.

“We will manage his minutes at the weekend and get some impact out on him. We have been lacking that presence on that bench.”

