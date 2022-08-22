The Garry Schofield Column: Salford Red Devils deserve to succeed

Salford Red Devils have forced their way back into the play-off places with three games to go – and I’d be delighted to see them stay there.

That 46-14 win at Catalans was not only impressive, but also provided plenty of entertainment.

It’s not that long since Salford fans saw their side make a Grand Final and a Challenge Cup Final under Ian Watson, and give a good account of themselves in both.

There was a bit of a dip after Watto went to Huddersfield, but they are back on course under Paul Rowley, a clever coach who knows the club well, as does chief executive Ian Blease, who is Salford through and through.

I saw some interesting words from Kallum Watkins recently. He was talking about how much the players enjoyed the environment Paul has created.

For any player, going into the training ground, and leaving it, with a smile on your face means a lot.

Salford have signed talented operators, such as Brodie Croft and Tim Lafai, and one of the things I like about Paul’s approach to the coaching role is that while there are clear tactical plans, within them, he lets his players express themselves.

He respects his players, and he gets their respect in return, which is crucial to a healthy club.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.