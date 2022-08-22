Hull KR star Lachlan Coote sidelined for rest of season after latest concussion

Lachlan Coote will not play for Hull KR again this year after suffering a third concussion of the season.

The fullback was forced off late in last week’s Super League defeat at St Helens, the club he left to join the Robins at the end of last year.

Having previously suffered concussions in a defeat at Leeds Rhinos in April, and in a loss at Wigan Warriors at the end of July – which he was only returning from last week – Coote will now sit out the last three rounds.

The 32-year-old will also be a major doubt for the World Cup, where he would have been a key part of Scotland’s plans.

“We need to look after him, make sure he’s alright and comes through the other side,” said Hull KR interim coach Danny McGuire.

“It’s frustrating for Lachlan. It’s been a very stop-start year and he’s disappointed with that.”