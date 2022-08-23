Leading try, goal and points scorers in Super League, Championship and League One

Bevan French moved three tries clear at the top of Super League’s try-scoring chart with his hat-trick against Toulouse Olympique last week.

The Wigan Warriors winger leads Salford Red Devils’ Ken Sio, who scored once in his side’s victory at Catalans Dragons to move to 24 but remains shy of French’s 27.

French’s tally is now the joint-most of any player in the professional leagues, drawing level with Keighley Cougars’ Mo Agoro.

Salford’s Marc Sneyd remains the highest goal-scorer in Super League, now with 84, while leading points-scorer Tommy Makinson now has 210 points for St Helens.

In the Championship, Tee Ritson scored twice in Barrow Raiders defeat to Featherstone Rovers to go clear as the top try-scorer on 23, one ahead of Halifax Panthers’ Lachlan Walmsley after he scored four in a win over Newcastle Thunder.

BETFRED SUPER LEAGUE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 27

2 Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils) 24

3 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 21

4 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 19

5 Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 18

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 84

2 Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 78

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 75

4 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 63

5 Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 60

Points

1 Tommy Makinson (St Helens) 210

2= Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 178

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 178

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 178

5 Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique) 130

BETFRED CHAMPIONSHIP – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Tee Ritson (Barrow Raiders) 23

2 Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers) 22

3 Anthony Thackeray (Sheffield Eagles) 21

4 Nene Macdonald (Leigh Centurions) 20

5= Johnny Campbell (Batley Bulldogs) 19

Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 19

Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles) 19

Goals

1 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 115

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 111

3= Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 95

Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 95

5 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 76

Points

1 Krisnan Inu (Leigh Centurions) 306

2 Craig Hall (Featherstone Rovers) 274

3 Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers) 239

4 Tom Gilmore (Batley Bulldogs) 206

5 Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls) 160

BETFRED LEAGUE ONE – LEADING SCORERS

(League games only)

Tries

1 Mo Agoro (Keighley Cougars) 27

2= Charlie Graham (Keighley Cougars) 18

Rob Massam (North Wales Crusaders) 18

Owen Restall (Oldham) 18

5 Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 17

Goals

1 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 121

2 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 118

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 101

4 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 70

5 Martyn Ridyard (Oldham) 68

Points

1 Jack Miller (Keighley Cougars) 300

2 Dan Abram (Swinton Lions) 278

3 Tommy Johnson (North Wales Crusaders) 246

4 Lewis Sheridan (Rochdale Hornets) 188

5 Connor Robinson (Doncaster) 150