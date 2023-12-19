The Garry Schofield Column: Three further law changes we should make for safer game

I THINK most folk will understand why the Rugby Football League felt they had to take action to lessen the danger of contact with, and potential damage to, the head.

Outlawing tackling above the armpit – at grass-roots, Academy and Reserve level from next year and then elite rugby in 2025 – has caused a huge amount of debate since news of the acceptance of a whole series of measures was announced by the governing body.

Many say the game just won’t be the same, and that it will be spoiled, and I know that when the new tackle rule was trialled, it resulted in a markedly higher number of penalties being awarded.

I think we have to accept the varied measures and respect that the reason they have been brought in is to make the game safer.

But I have three suggestions of changes to go alongside which I reckon will make Rugby League more entertaining while also less dangerous.

1 Make the ten-metre rule five.

2 Allow only two defending players in the tackle.

3 Return to two substitutes, and when they have been made, keep them on the pitch and the substituted players off it.

It’s not rocket science that a reduction of ten to five metres would reduce the speed of collision, and therefore the level of impact.

I reckon it would also lead to an improvement in ball-playing skills in all positions and encourage creativity.

With only two tacklers, the first would need to go low and the second wrap the ball up.

I have to admit I suffered a couple of depressed cheekbone injuries when going low, but I think that was down to my poor tackling technique.

Overall, I think two in the tackle would be safer all round.

In terms of my suggestion about substitutes, I believe the current number of four and eight interchanges increases the danger levels because forwards are fresher and therefore able to tackle with more impact.

Not only would fewer changes increase safety levels, it would please those who are on the field for longer than they are now, and also create more space and therefore more attacking possibilities, encouraging players to be more adventurous in their approach and making games more entertaining.

I would also bring the changes in across the board straight away.

If we’re going to alter things, then why wait around and have another year of the game being less safe?

Let’s not forget 2025 is the season when the new IMG era really kicks in, and we want to launch things with a flourish, not have matches which are continually interrupted by penalties as everyone gets used to the alterations.

And while I don’t think referees should be immune from criticism by any means, I think players, coaches and fans should consider the fact that when the time comes, they will be applying new rules, making what is already a tough job even harder.

